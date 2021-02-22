New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Over three lakh beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccine till date in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, with more than 27,000 people receiving shots on Monday, according to the official data.

Of these, more than 1.35 lakh are healthcare workers and over 1.71 lakh frontline workers, as per the data.

On Monday, 27,219 beneficiaries received shots across 306 centres, including 5,459 people who got their second dose, as the inoculation drive picked up pace, officials said. The overall turnout was about 88 percent.

Eight minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported, they added.

Till date, 1,35,034 healthcare workers have been vaccinated. A total of 1,71,079 frontline workers have also received jabs, as per the data shared by the officials.

Frontline workers include police personnel, civil defence staff, sanitation workers, among others.

The vaccination drive, started on January 16, has picked up pace in the last one week.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) healthcare workers, against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

As per doctors, the second dose is given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days.

On February 13, a total of 13,768 beneficiaries received vaccine shots and second doses were administered to healthcare workers who had received the first jab 28 days ago.

On the second scheduled day after the roll-out of the exercise on January 16, the figures had stood at 3,598 (44 per cent of the target). The sharp fall had come after one severe and 50 minor adverse effect cases were reported, on the opening day of the vaccination drive.

The count on third schedule day was relatively much higher at 4,936 (48 per cent).

The district-wise distribution of total eight AEFI cases on Monday was -- Central Delhi (1), East Delhi (0), New Delhi (1), Northwest Delhi (1), North East Delhi (1), North West Delhi (0), Shahdara (0), South Delhi (1), South East Delhi (0), South West Delhi (1) and West Delhi (2), according to the data.

Delhi recorded 128 fresh COVID-19 cases and one new fatality on Monday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.30 per cent, authorities said.

With this the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 10,901 in the city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)