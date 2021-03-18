New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Over 40,000 beneficiaries received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Thursday, a significant rise from the corresponding figures a day before, as per official data.

On Wednesday, 28,394 people were vaccinated, a major fall in number from the 38,437 people who had received the vaccine shots on Tuesday.

In the age bracket, 45-59 years, 2,892 beneficiaries received the jabs, while 18,976 senior citizens also got their first shots on Thursday, a senior official said, adding a total of 40,564 people were vaccinated.

One case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded, officials said.

On Friday, 30,575 people were vaccinated, as per the official data shared by the health department. On Saturday, 39,853 beneficiaries got the jabs, and on Monday, the count was 39,742.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday acknowledged the rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital in the last few days, but said it was not a matter of worry, even as he announced that capacity of inoculation per day in Delhi will be augmented from 30,000-40,000 to 1.25 lakh.

He also said the number of vaccination centres will be doubled to 1,000 from about 500 at present spanning both government and private facilities, and the closing time for vaccination would be extended to run from 9 AM to 9 PM from 9 AM to 5 PM currently.

An order was also issued later by the government on the extension of timing.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched mid-January, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers, against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, have been vaccinated in Delhi.

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on March 1 when the second phase of the vaccination drive began in the national capital.

As per official estimates, there are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.

People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner. A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for the vaccination, the officials said.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter card.

On Thursday, second doses were given to 14,010 people, officials said, adding, 2,842 frontline workers and 1,844 healthcare workers got their first shots.

