Pune, Jul 19 (PTI) With the single-day spike of 1,508 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the overall count of Pune city in Maharashtra went past the 37,000-mark, a health official said.

The number of positive cases now stand at 37,386, he said.

The city's death toll reached 976 with 41 more people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

A total of 730 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he added.

