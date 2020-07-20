Satara, July 19: A low-intensity earthquake struck Satara district of Maharashtra on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). Tremors were felt in Satara at 9:33 pm. The magnitude of the earthquake measured on the Richter Scale was 3.5. Earthquake in Mumbai: Quake Measuring 2.5 on Richter Scale Reported 103 km North of Financial Capital in Maharashtra.

There are no reports of any collateral damage or injury due to the quake. More details are still awaited. Panic gripped residents after the quake hit Satara. People rushed out of their homes after experiencing the tremors. Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake of Magnitude 3.3 Hits 129 Km South of Akola.

Tweet by ANI:

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Satara, Maharashtra at 21:33 today: National Centre for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/6MrhYkOhwn — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Last month also, two low-intensity earthquakes of magnitude 4.8 and 3 shook some parts of Satara District of the state. No casualty or damage to property was reported.

