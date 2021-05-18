Pune, May 18 (PTI) Pune district reported 3,741 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 9,76,429, while this period also saw 108 deaths and 2,892 people getting discharged, an official said on Tuesday.

The toll in the district stands at 15,549, he said.

"Of the new cases, Pune city accounted for 1,021 and its current tally is 4,61,008. Pimpri Chinchwad's caseload increased by 605 to touch 2,43,185. The number of cases in the rural and cantonment areas of the district is 2,72,236," he added.

