Chandigarh, Aug 15 (PTI) Punjab on Sunday reported two Covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 16,342, while 50 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,99,942, according to a medical bulletin.

The deaths were reported from Amritsar and Pathankot.

The number of active cases rose to 577 from 572 on Saturday, the bulletin showed.

Amritsar and Mohali reported eight cases each, followed by four each in Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Patiala, it stated.

With 39 more patients recovering from the infection, the number of people cured of the disease in the state stands at 5,83,023, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported a single COVID-19 case which took its infection tally to 62,029, according to its medical bulletin.

The death toll due to the disease in the union territory stands at 811.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 44, while that of recoveries is at 61,174.

