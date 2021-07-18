Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) Punjab on Saturday reported 118 fresh cases of coronavirus, raising the infection tally to 5,98,248, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,224, according to a medical bulletin.

The four deaths were reported from Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Sangrur and SBS Nagar. The death toll also includes five deaths that were not reported earlier, as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases is 1,153, it stated.

Bathinda reported 20 fresh infections, followed by 17 in Jalandhar and 11 in Ferozepur, as per the bulletin.

With 194 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,80,871, it said.

A total of 1,16,11,376 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported three new cases of coronavirus on Saturday.

The infection tally stood at 61,870, according to the medical bulletin. The count also includes five cases that were not reported earlier.

With no death being reported in the past 24 hours, the toll figure stood at 809, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases is 58, it said.

With 13 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 61,008, as per the bulletin.

A total of 5,93,875 samples have been taken for Covid testing so far and of them, 5,30,724 tested negative while reports of five are awaited, it said.

