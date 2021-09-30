Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) Punjab reported one death due to COVID-19 on Thursday while 38 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 6,01,635, according to a medical bulletin.

Two more deaths were added to the overall tally after reconciliation of data, according to the bulletin. The death toll stood at 16,516.

Among the new COVID-19 cases, Gurdaspur reported nine, followed by Ferozepur and Jalandhar four each.

The number of active cases stood at 287.

Thirty-five people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,832.

Chandigarh reported six cases, taking its infection tally 65,230.

With no death due to the coronavirus being reported in the last 24, the death toll in the union territory remained at 819.

The number of active cases in the city was 41.

