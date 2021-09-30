Mumbai, September 30: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued guidelines for Navratri celebrations in Mumbai. The Durga Puja 2021 guidelines were issued by the BMC days ahead of the Navaratri festival which will be celebrated from October 7 to 15. The height of Durga idols will be two feet for home and four feet for public mandals. Only five people are allowed at Mandals. Mumbai School Re-Opening: Mayor Kishori Pednekar Issues Strict COVID-19 Guidelines; Parents’ Consent Mandatory for Students To Attend Offline Class.

Mandals need to take prior permission. Flowers and sweets are banned for devotees at public mandals. The civic body directed mandals to carry out proper sanitisation. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, online darshan is encouraged. However, physical darshan will be allowed following COVID-19 protocols. Devotees are required to wear masks and maintain special distancing while visiting mandaps. Durga Puja 2021 Guidelines in Mumbai: BMC Issues SOPs for Navratri, 4-Feet Idol Height Cap; Only 5 People Allowed at Mandals.

Tweet By ANI:

Here Are detailed Guidelines Of The BMC:

Not more than five people will be allowed inside in the pandal.

Devotees going for physical darshan will be screened for their temperature.

Flowers and sweets are not allowed at mandals.

Idol height is capped at 2 feet for homes and four feet for madals.

Mandatory for public mandals to take permission from BMC.

No garba events will be allowed during the festive season.

Distribution of “prasad” not allowed.

Notably, only five people can take part in immersion of household idols. Meanwhile, 10 devotees can take in immersion of idols of mandals installed by community groups. In both cases, people taking part in immersion should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. People will not be allowed to submerge idols. They will be handed over to BMC officials at immersion points.

Mumbai has been witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases in the past few months. Mumbai city on Thursday reported 458 new coronavirus positive cases, while seven persons died due to the infection. As 414 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the recovery figure reached 7,19,632. The number of active cases stands at 4,761,

