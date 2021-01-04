Jaipur, Jan 4 (PTI) With 457 fresh cases, Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally went up to 3,10,278 on Monday, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 2,714 in the state with four more fatalities, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the total number of cases, 8,189 are under treatment, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,99,375 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state after treatment.

So far, 504 people have died due to the viral disease in Jaipur, 292 in Jodhpur, 219 in Ajmer, 167 in Bikaner, 166 in Kota, 120 in Bharatpur, 111 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 98 in Sikar.

Of the 457 fresh cases, 71 were reported in Jaipur, 69 in Jodhpur, 36 in Pali, 32 in Nagaur, 30 in Bhilwara and 21 in Kota.

