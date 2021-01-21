Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded two more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Thursday, taking the death toll in the state to 2,756, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 265 new cases of the virus. The total number of people infected with COVID-19 now stands at 3,16,081 in Rajasthan and out of them, 3,934 are under treatment.

According to the bulletin, 3,09,391 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

So far, 513 have died in Jaipur, 301 in Jodhpur, 221 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 113 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 100 in Sikar.

On Thursday, Rajasthan recorded 265 new cases, including 69 in Kota, 40 in Jaipur, 28 in Nagaur, 15 in Jodhpur, 11 each in Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara, and 10 in Dungarpur.

