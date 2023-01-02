Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 2 (ANI): After the Central government made compulsory an RT-PCR test for international passengers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand and encouraged people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, the passengers travelling from overseas showed consciousness about the ongoing global surge of Corona cases and were found ready to cooperate.

The passengers at the airport found it necessary to take the required steps to curb the infection and stop the spread of the virus.

Also Read | Delhi: Unidentified Person Sends Bomb Threat to IGI Airport on Twitter, Apologises Later; FIR Registered.

"Tests have been made mandatory. We wore masks throughout the journey. The steps taken by the Indian government are very important for the safety of all," said a passenger travelling from Bangkok.

Meanwhile, the other passenger from Bangkok reiterated the importance of wearing masks and following all the Covid protocols.

Also Read | India's Internet Industry To Reach $5 Trillion Valuation by 2030, Second Largest User Base in World.

"Following all the Covid protocols becomes even more important for me because I've elderly people at home. While we were travelling from Bangkok we got our RT-PCR done and wore masks during our journey," said another traveller.

In addition to the random 2 per cent tests of all international passengers on their arrival in India irrespective of the port of departure, all international passengers travelling from these six countries to India will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests before departure and upload a report on the Air Suvidha portal from January 1, 2023, Union Health Ministry sources had said on Thursday.

A total of 53 international travellers have tested positive for COVID during the random sampling at airports across the country amounting to only 0.94 per cent of the total samples collected so far, sources said on Saturday.

Another traveller said that following normal safety precautions helped them during the journey from Bangkok and now that they have come to India they would get themselves checked again.

"Before boarding the flight we got our RT-PCR done and also filled out the Air Suvidha form which was checked at the Bangkok airport. Masks and sanitisers were used during the journey. Moreover, now that we have landed in India we will again get ourselves check," said another passenger.

It is pertinent to mention that in light of the surge in COVID-19 in some countries, hospitals across India conducted a Mock drill for Covid-19. The purpose of the mock drill was to evaluate COVID-19 preparedness in terms of resources, protocol and personnel.

As there have been reports of a surge in Covid cases in some countries, the operational readiness of health facilities is being reviewed in all States and Union Territories in case of another wave. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)