Chennai, Aug 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded 534 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the tally to 35,66,635 so far, while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,034, the Health Department said on Saturday.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 602 people getting recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,23,262 leaving 5,339 active infections, a bulletin said here.

Chennai accounted for most of the cases at 87, Coimbatore 74 while the rest were spread across other districts. Perambalur recorded the least with nil new cases in the last 24 hours while active infections in the district stood at 28.

Twenty-one of the 38 districts reported new cases below 10. The State capital - Chennai - leads among districts with 2,251 active infections and overall 7,87,134 cases.

A total of 22,527 samples was tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,88,21,495 till date, the bulletin said.

