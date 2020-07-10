Thane, Jul 10 (PTI) A lockdown with minimal exemptions that is in force in Thane city till July 12 has now been extended till July 19, a senior official said on Friday.

The order was issued by Thane Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh.

This "total" lockdown, as part of which most shops were closed and essential items ordered to be home delivered, was enforced on July 2 for a period of ten days.

As on Thursday night, Thane city accounts for 12,053 of the district's 48,856 COVID-19 cases.

The TMC limits account for 5.23 per cent of the cases and 4.80 per cent of deaths in Maharashtra.

