Dehradun, Apr 21 (PTI) Uttarakhand recorded its highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 4,807 people testing positive for the viral disease.

The state registered a nearly-60-per cent jump in fresh COVID cases from Tuesday's 3,012, which was the previous record.

With the fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally of Uttarakhand has climbed to 1,34,012, the state COVID control room here said.

The disease claimed 34 more lives on Wednesday, pushing the state's death toll to 1,953, it said.

Dehradun district was the biggest contributor to the tally, recording the highest number of 1,876 cases, followed by Nainital (818), Haridwar (786), Udham Singh Nagar (602), Pauri (217) and Tehri (185), it said. Almora (99), Uttarkashi (75), Chamoli (61) and Rudraprayag (52) were the other districts to report a large number of cases.

There are 24,893 active COVID-19 cases in the state currently and 1,04,527 patients have recovered from the disease.

