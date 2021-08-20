Lucknow, Aug 20 (PTI) Twenty-six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the infection count to 17,09,076 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 22,791 with two fresh fatalities, a health bulletin issued here said.

The latest deaths were reported from Raebareli and Prayagraj, it said.

The number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state has reached 16,85,877, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 408, it said.

So far, over 7.01 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state. These include 2.33 lakh samples tested the previous day, it said.

UP has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.6 per cent, according to the bulletin.

