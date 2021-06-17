Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 17 (ANI): Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir has started COVID-19 vaccination for the beneficiaries between 18-44 years on Wednesday.

Dr Pallavi, the Nodal Inchage of District Hospital in Poonch informed that the district hospital has received Covishield to vaccinate people between 18-44 years. "Walk-in facility is not available. We're receiving a good response".

She also mentioned that around 60-70 per cent of people above 45 years of age have been vaccinated in the area till now.

Vanshika, a beneficiary said, "People of Poonch had been waiting for the vaccine drive of 18-44 age groups to begin. I have received my first dose of vaccine and I am feeling good".

Requesting all in the district to come forward to get vaccinated and to not pay any heed to the rumors, Sugandha, a beneficiary said, "It is important for the youth to be vaccinated, and since it is already over thirty minutes that I received my first dose of the vaccine, I would like to tell everyone that it is very safe". (ANI)

