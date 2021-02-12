Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) As many as 40,000 persons, including 16,988 healthcare workers, were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

A total of 23,012 frontline workers received the first dose of the vaccine during the day, the official said.

At least, 6,48,573 persons have been inoculated so far in the COVID-19 vaccination drive, which started on January 16, he said.

Of these, 5,35,621 are healthcare workers, while 1,12,952 are frontline staff, who have received the first dose of the vaccine, he said.

After the first dose, the second jab will be given after a gap of four weeks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)