Bengaluru, May 31 (PTI) In the wake of recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka government on Saturday issued a public advisory, asking people to practice responsible behaviour by wearing masks in crowded places, maintaining physical distancing, and practicing good hygiene.

The public advisory on Covid-19 surveillance and safety was issued by the Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Major Scam in Thane-Godbunder-Bhayander Twin Tunnel and Elevated Road Projects, Allege Shiv Sena-UBT and Congress.

"In light of the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the state continues to monitor and manage Covid-19 through on-going efforts to prevent transmission, detect cases, and provide care. The Department of Health and Family Welfare requests all citizens not to panic, but stay vigilant and actively support public health efforts," the advisory said.

Continued cooperation is crucial to detect and contain any new variants or potential outbreaks. "Your health is our priority," it said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2025 Installment Date: INR 3,000 May-June Payout Likely Soon for Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra, Check Full Details.

The public are advised to: "Stay Alert, Not Anxious: Stay informed through official sources, avoid unverified information. Share Information with Health Staff: Inform authorities about travelers from abroad for needful followup."

"Practice responsible behaviour: Wear masks in crowded places, maintain physical distancing, practice good hygiene," it further said, report symptoms early, and seek medical advice immediately if experiencing fever, cough, chest pain or breathing difficulty.

Asking to support testing and surveillance, the health department said cooperate with random testing and allow sample collection for surveillance.

Report unusual increases in Covid-19 like symptoms via the community monitoring tool of Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal, it said.

Reiterating for surveillance at schools by keeping sick children home, monitoring pupils for symptoms, promoting hygiene, ensuring proper ventilation, the advisory stressed on hygiene and environmental awareness by practicing good hygiene, disposing of waste properly, and keeping public areas clean.

Stating that the government is on alert, it said lead a normal life but follow advisories.

"Call toll-free helpline number 1800 425 8330 for health advice, and 108 for emergency patient transport. Together, we can quickly identify and control potential illnesses, keeping ourselves and our people safe," it said.

As of Friday evening, 234 Covid active cases have been reported in the state. Three patients with the infection, who had other comorbidities, have died since January 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)