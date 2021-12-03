New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya informed Lok Sabha on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has refrained from blaming the previous governments for the weak health infrastructure but has been working to strengthen it and added that the nation got COVID-19 vaccine within a year.

"Under Modi Govt, work is going on to strengthen weak health infrastructure. Without blaming previous governments that ignored health infrastructure, the Government worked for results. In the last two years, decisions under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi show that this government works with willpower and not power," he said during a discussion on COVID-19 management.

Also Read | Cyclone Jawad Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclonic Storm Forms Over Bay of Bengal, Likely To Hit Odisha Coast on Sunday Morning; Check Real Time Status.

"1st COVID19 case in India was reported on 13th Jan 2020 in Kerala. But the 1st meeting of Jt Monitoring Committee constituted by the Centre, was held on 8th Jan 2020. It means we were alert, a committee had been formed before the case was reported &it had started working, he added.

"There was a time when it took 3 yrs for approval if someone did research on a vaccine. So, nobody used to do research. We scrapped those rules and the nation got vaccine after research within a year - this facility has been given by PM Modi," he said.

Also Read | BJP Govt Has Left Behind British in Terms of Atrocities, Its Policy is ‘Kill and Rule’, Says Akhilesh Yadav.

"3.46 crore corona cases have been reported in India and 4.6 Lakh people died - this is 1.36 per cent of total cases. 25,000 cases and 340 deaths per million population reported in India - this is one of the lowest in the world," he said reacting to the Opposition's attack on the Centre for not revealing the actual number of covid-19 fatalities during the second wave.

The Winter session which began on November 29 is likely to conclude on December 23. The Central government had during the monsoon session informed the Rajya Sabha that no deaths due to lack of oxygen has been specifically reported by states/Union territories during the second wave of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)