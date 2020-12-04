Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) Twenty more deaths due to the coronavirus pushed the toll to 4,882 in Punjab, while 726 new cases raised the infection count to 1,54,788 on Friday, according to a medical bulletin.

The new fatalities were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Faridkot, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Muktsar and Pathankot, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Moto G9 Power Smartphone to Be Launched in India on December 8; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

There are 7,785 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, it said.

Mohali reported 133 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by 126 in Jalandhar and 100 in Ludhiana.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir DDC Elections 2020: Militants Attack Apni Party Candidate Aneesul Islam Ganaie in Anantnag District.

A total of 643 more patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the recovery count to 1,42,121, according to the bulletin.

Nine critical COVID-19 patients are on ventilator support while 163 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 32,95,141 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)