Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) Twenty more deaths due to the coronavirus pushed the toll to 4,862 in Punjab, while 762 fresh cases raised the infection count to 1,54,064 on Thursday, according to a medical bulletin.

The deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Faridkot, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Moga.

The state has 7,724 active COVID-19 cases, as of now, the bulletin said.

Mohali reported 173 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest in the state, followed by 103 in Jalandhar and 82 in Ludhiana.

A total of 706 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, bringing the recovery count to 1,41,478, according to the the bulletin.

Eight critical COVID-19 patients are on ventilator support while 163 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 32,65,505 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

