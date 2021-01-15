Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Chandigarh on Friday reported 26 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 20,464, according to a medical bulletin.

No fatalities were reported on Friday. The death toll stands at 330, as per bulletin.

There are 266 active cases as of now, as per the bulletin.

A total of 33 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of those recovered to 19,868, it said.

A total of 1,98,409 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,77,003 tested negative while reports of 120 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD

