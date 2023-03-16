Shimla, March 16 (PTI) A 70-year-old man succumbed to Covid in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh where 27 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday.

So far, 4,194 persons have died due to Covid in the state and the number of active cases at present stands at 133, they said.

The maximum 42 active cases are in Solan, 25 in Kangra, 19 in Mandi, 14 each in Shimla and Hamirpur, six in Chamba, five in Kinnaur, three in Kullu, two each in Bilaspur and Sirmaur and one in Una district, officials said.

As many as 27 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours while 19 patients were cured, according to data of the state health and family welfare department.

Earlier, a 75 year old man died of Covid in Shimla on Monday.

