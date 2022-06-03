New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Delhi on Friday logged 345 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 1.88 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,07,982 while the death toll stood at 26,212.

A total of 18,334 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

On Thursday, the national capital had recorded 373 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate had stood at 1.85 per cent. On Wednesday, the national capital had recorded 368 COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate had stood at 1.74 per cent.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi decreased to 1,446 from 1,490 on Thursday, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,037 patients are under home isolation, down from 1,048 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 255 containment zones in the national capital.

There are 9,595 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and of those 79 are occupied, the bulletin said.

