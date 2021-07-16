Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 9,53,292, according to an official report issued here.

No fresh Covid fatality was recorded in the state on Friday. The death toll due to the infection stands at 8,947, it said. .

Of the new cases, eight were reported from Udaipur and seven from Jaipur among other others, it said.

A total of 9,43,842 people have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 503, the report added.

