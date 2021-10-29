New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Delhi recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases and zero death on Friday, while the positivity rate was 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The infection tally rose to 14,39,788 and the death toll remained unchanged at 25,091, the bulletin said.

Forty-eight patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. A total of 59,293 tests were conducted a day ago, according to the data.

