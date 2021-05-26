Ghaziabad, May 26 (PTI) Ahead of the possible third wave of Covid, Ghaziabad administration has acquired a 60-bed hospital which will be dedicated for the treatment of children, an official said on Wednesday.

Ram Saran Garg Indo German hospital located at NH-24 near Dasna will be the first child dedicated hospital in the district and it will become operational by mid-June, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said in an official statement.

Apart from 60 beds, it will have a ventilator and an ICU ward, the statement said, adding that an oxygen manufacturing plant will also be set up inside the facility.

