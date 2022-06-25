Srinagar, Jun 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 65 new Covid cases on Saturday that took the infection tally to 4,54,742, officials said.

Of the new cases, Jammu division reported 46 while the Kashmir valley recorded 19 infections, they said.

The death toll stands at 4,755. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said, adding that there are 294 active cases.

The overall recoveries stand at 4,49,693, they said.

A total of 51 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in the Union Territory so far, they added.

