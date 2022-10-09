New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday recorded 79 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.52 per cent, according to data issued by the city health department.

With these fresh cases, the national capital's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,04,120 while the death toll stands at 26,505, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Cardboard Used As Makeshift Plaster in Place of Plaster of Paris on Fractured Leg of Patient at Hospital in Bhind (Watch Video).

The new cases were detected from 5,191 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Saturday recorded one Covid-related fatality and 137 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent.

Also Read | HPSC ADO 2022: Admit Card for Agricultural Development Officer Exam Released at hpsc.gov.in; Know Steps To Download.

On Friday, it reported one fatality and 101 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.38 per cent.

The city on Thursday logged 57 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.19 per cent.

The capital on Wednesday saw 96 cases with a positivity rate of 1.42 per cent, while it logged 74 infections with a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent on Tuesday.On Monday, it reported one Covid-related fatality and 39 cases with a positivity rate of 1.56 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 385, the bulletin said, adding that a total of 284 patients are under home isolation.

Of the 8,835 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 36 are occupied, it said.

There are 44 containment zones in Delhi, according to the bulletin.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)