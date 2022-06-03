Srinagar, Jun 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported nine new Covid cases on Friday that took the infection tally to 4,54,271, officials said.

Of the new cases, eight were reported from Jammu district while one was detected in Srinagar district, they said.

Also Read | Rajkot Shocker: 3 Gangrape 15-Year-Old Girl After Holding Male Friend At Knifepoint; Accused Arrested.

There are 61 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,458, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Also Read | Samrat Prithviraj: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Attend Special Screening of Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar Starrer.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)