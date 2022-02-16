Leh, Feb 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Ladakh climbed to 227 following a fatality in Leh, while 59 fresh cases pushed the overall tally to 27,536 in the Union territory, officials said on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in Ladakh has declined to 522, which include 395 cases in Leh district and 127 cases in Kargil district, they said.

While 169 people died because of coronavirus in Leh, 58 died in Kargil. One death has been reported from Leh, they said.

According to the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services, 59 new positive cases of Covid were reported in the UT on Monday. Out of the total positive reports, 35 were reported in Leh and 24 in Kargil.

They said 73 patients were discharged after successful treatment, taking the number of those cured to 26,787, they said. Out of the total patients cured, 42 patients were discharged in Leh and 31 in Kargil.

While a total of 1,248 sample reports were tested in Ladakh, they said, adding that 925 sample reports in Leh and 256 in Kargil were found to be negative.

