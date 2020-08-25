Patna, Aug 25 (PTI) With 17 more people succumbing to COVID-19 in Bihar, the state's death toll rose to 644 on Tuesday, the health department bulletin said.

The state also witnessed 1,444 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,24,826.

Also Read | NEET 2020, JEE (Main) Exam Date And Schedule Re-Announced by National Testing Agency, Check Confirmed Time Table And Guidelines Here.

The bulletin said that 3,169 patients were cured of the disease on Tuesday, improving the state's recovery rate to 83.74 per cent from 80.60 per cent on Monday.

The recovery rate has been increasing steadily since August 17, health department sources said adding that 1,04,531 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

Also Read | Cyber Attack: Iranian Hackers Targeting Companies in India, Russia, Japan and China for Financial Gain, Says Report.

The number of active cases is now 19,651.

The bulletin said that 75,385 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, while 25.70 lakh such tests were conducted so far.

Of the 1,444 new infections, Patna accounted for the highest at 262, followed by Kishanganj (85), Muzaffarpur (80), West Champaran (71). The remaining cases were reported from several other districts.

Patna also recorded 11 of the 17 fresh fatalities, while two deaths each were reported from Bhojpur, Nalanda and Rohtas districts.

The total death toll of the state capital is now 135 while the districts that recorded more than 25 casualties include Bhagalpur (47), Gaya (42), Rohtas (31), Munger and Nalanda (28 each).

Patna also topped the list of total infections with 19,381 cases. Some of the districts that reported high number of cases include Muzaffarpur (5,378), Begusarai (4,891), Bhagalpur (4,914), East Champaran (4,548), Nalanda (4,364), Gaya (4,279), Katihar (4,244) and Rohtas (4,161).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)