Jaipur, Sep 3 (PTI) From banning purchase of new vehicles and equipment to cutting down on official travel, the Rajasthan government has taken a number of austerity measures amid a sharp decrease in revenue due to the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said on Thursday.

Purchase of new vehicles and office equipment has been banned, and no new offices will be opened. There will also be no lunch or dinner programmes hosted by the state government, and foreign travel of officials has been banned as well, they said.

On an initiative of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, an austerity circular promoting efficient financial management has been issued by the state government for strengthening of medical infrastructure, support to the affected class and relaxation in economic activities, an official statement said.

The measures have been taken due to the challenges faced during the pandemic. These will make it easier to face this crisis by making proper use of the limited resources of the state, the statement said.

According to the circular, office and travel expenses, computer maintenance, stationery, printing and writing, publications, library and magazines will be reduced to 70 per cent of the total budget available in this financial year.

Travel for government functions will be kept to a minimum. Meetings will be conducted through video-conferencing as much as possible. Officials authorised for air travel will have to fly in the economy class as executive and business class travel has been completely banned. There will also be a complete restriction on hiring airplanes and travelling abroad on state expenditure.

The government has banned the purchase of machinery, equipment, tools, plant and other new items, except for those necessary for prevention, treatment and assistance of the coronavirus pandemic.

Similarly, no new offices funded by the state will be allowed to open in the financial year 2020-21. Departments have been instructed to take necessary action by identifying the posts that have become irrelevant at present due to changes in departmental functioning and application of information technology, the circular said.

The state government has also decided to cut a part of the monthly salaries of the chief minister, ministers and MLAs and employees to help the people affected by the pandemic, it said.

