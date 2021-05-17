Guwahati, May 17 (PTI) The Assam government on Monday decided to stop all inter-district transport services and movement of people across the state for 15 days with effect from May 21 in order to control the spiralling number of COVID-19 cases.

The new order came after the state reported its single- day highest 92 COVID-19 deaths as well as the number of coronavirus cases registered at an all-time high of 6,394 persons.

"Whereas, it has been observed that with unabated inter- district movement, the COVID-19 containment measures are not yielding the desired level of reduction in COVID-19 cases," the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its order.

Accordingly, the government ordered to suspend all inter-district transport services and movement of people across the state for 15 days with effect from 5 am of May 21, 2021, except for a set of exemptions.

The Assam government on Saturday announced tightening of restrictions in urban and semi-urban areas with movement of people and vehicles banned from 12 noon to 5 am, while imposing night curfew in the rest of the state from 6 pm to 5 am.

Regarding the inter-district traffic restrictions, ASDMA said various emergency and essential services have been exempted, while allowing movement of goods uninterrupted.

"Movement related to medical, last rite emergencies or any other movement with written permission from the jurisdictional Deputy Commissioner of originating district," it added.

Assam is witnessing rise in coronavirus cases as part of the deadly second wave.

The state has logged 3,28,629 COVID cases from the start of the pandemic so far, while 2179 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

Assam has 43377 active cases at present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)