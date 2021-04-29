Noida (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) With 11 more fatalities, the toll from COVID-19 surged past the 200-mark in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday while the infection count exceeded 40,000 with 1,478 new cases, official data showed.

The district's death toll now stands at 202 while the overall cases at 40,002 even as the number of active patients climbed to 8,130, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the bright side, 545 patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 31,670 in the district, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 202 with a mortality rate of 0.50 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 79.17 per cent from 80.80 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 3,09,237 from 3,00,041 on Wednesday as the overall recoveries climbed to 8,96,477 and the death toll surged to 12,238 on Thursday, the data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)