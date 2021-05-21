New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The total count of anti-COVID vaccine doses administered in Delhi crossed the 50 lakh-mark on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

In a tweet, he also lamented that the government had to close down vaccination centres for the 18-44 years age group due to "non-availability of vaccine".

"Delhi has crossed total 50 lakh vaccination doses benchmark today (including 1st and 2nd dose). But it's unfortunate that we have to close our centres, for 18+ age group, because of non-availability of vaccine," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said many inoculation centres for the 18-44 age group are being shut in Delhi from Friday as the city has run out of vaccine for this age group.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)