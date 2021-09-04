New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Over one crore first doses in total have been administered in Delhi till date since the start of the Covid vaccination drive early this year, sources said on Saturday.

They said the total vaccine doses administered till September 4 stood at 1,40,95,736.

Also Read | Purging Jawaharlal Nehru From Indian History Like Skipping Cristiano Ronaldo From Football Records, Says P Chidambaram.

The present stock of doses will last another five days, according to the city government's vaccination bulletin.

On September 3, more than 1.41 lakh doses, including 93,903 first shots and 47,654 second jabs, were administered, it said.

Also Read | Teachers’ Day 2021 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind Greets Teachers on Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Birth Anniversary .

The cumulative number of first doses administered till Friday stood at 99,38,102, the bulletin said.

The count of the cumulative number of first doses administered till date crossed the one crore-mark on Saturday, the sources said, adding that 1,00,40,983 first doses and 40,54,753 second jabs have been administered in total till date.

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 had started across the country, including in Delhi, on January 16.

The total number of anti-coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Delhi had crossed the one-crore mark on July 31, and of the eligible population in the city 50 per cent had received at least one jab till that date, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)