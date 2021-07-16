New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The stock of anti-coronavirus vaccines in the national capital will last for a day only, claimed an official bulletin issued on Friday.

The city had administered 33,186 vaccine doses on Thursday of which 21,189 were first jabs and 11,997 second.

According to official data, the total number of vaccine doses administered in Delhi so far has reached 91,86,905.

On Friday morning, Delhi had 2,27,600 doses of Covaxin and 1,13,900 doses of Covishield in its balance stock. This was after 1,04,150 doses of Covishield were added to the stock on Thursday.

According to the Delhi government, since Covaxin stock is "limited and have irregular delivery cycle" only 20 per cent of it can be used for first dose.

The vaccination programme is running at 1,374 centres with a capacity of administering 2,26,552 vaccine doses daily.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)