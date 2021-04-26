Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 26 (ANI): The body of a COVID-19 victim was allegedly taken on an auto-rickshaw to the cremation ground for the last rites in Punjab's Ludhiana.

After a video went viral on social media showing the body of a COVID-19 victim being taken to the cremation ground on an auto-rickshaw, Joint commissioner Corporation Ludhiana, Swati Tiwana said strict action would be taken against those who were involved in the matter.

"It is a very serious matter and that if it comes to our attention, strict action will be taken," said Tiwana.

On the other hand, a staffer at the cremation ground said that earlier bodies were burnt under the supervision of the administration but now people bring them on rickshaws and autos for this purpose.

He said people were upset and questioned the role of the administration. (ANI)

