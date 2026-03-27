BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27: Compliance Kart Private Limited, a leading regulatory, sustainability, and climate-tech solutions provider, has been formally empanelled as an Industry Partner for the Government of Uttar Pradesh's pioneering Carbon Credit Initiative for Sustainable Agriculture, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. This empanelment marks a significant milestone in India's transition toward a state-backed, large-scale carbon market ecosystem for agriculture, aimed at enabling smallholder farmers to participate in global carbon markets while enhancing soil health, productivity, and income. The empanelment has been issued pursuant to a competitive selection process under the project titled "Carbon Credits Initiative and Its Benefits for Sustainable Agriculture in Uttar Pradesh."

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Under this initiative, Compliance Kart will play a critical role in supporting the rollout of carbon credit projects across agricultural landscapes, beginning with pilot regions such as Saharanpur Division. The company will contribute to the development and deployment of advanced Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) systems to ensure scientific accuracy and credibility in carbon measurement. It will also facilitate farmer mobilisation through on-ground engagement, capacity building, and the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices. In addition, Compliance Kart will support structured carbon credit generation, aggregation, and monetisation, enabling access to both domestic and international carbon markets. The implementation will take place within a collaborative framework involving IIT Roorkee and the Department of Agriculture, Government of Uttar Pradesh, under a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding.

The programme is designed to establish a robust, science-backed carbon credit ecosystem in agriculture by integrating Sustainable Agriculture Land Management practices, soil carbon enhancement methodologies, and climate-resilient farming systems. By aligning with globally accepted carbon standards and verification protocols, the initiative aims to create a credible pathway for farmers to participate in carbon markets. Similar large-scale programmes indicate the potential to impact hundreds of thousands of farmers in the initial phase, with scalability to millions across the state, thereby creating new income streams while contributing meaningfully to climate mitigation efforts.

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A key feature of the programme is its farmer-centric revenue sharing framework, which ensures that farmers receive a substantial share of the economic benefits generated from carbon credit sales. As per the structured model, farmers are entitled to fifty percent of total carbon credit revenue upfront, while the remaining proceeds are distributed among implementation stakeholders after accounting for project expenses. This approach is designed to ensure fairness, transparency, and long-term sustainability, while prioritising farmer welfare and participation in the carbon economy.

Whereas Professor A S Maurya, IIT Roorkee, said, "Our role is to anchor the programme in scientifically sound methodologies and credible MRV systems, ensuring integrity and long-term trust in agriculture-linked carbon credits."

CA (Dr.) Alok Panday, CEO of Compliance Kart Pvt. Ltd., stated, "This empanelment reinforces our commitment to building India's climate economy through scalable, technology-driven carbon solutions. We are proud to collaborate with IIT Roorkee and the Government of Uttar Pradesh in creating a transparent, farmer-centric carbon ecosystem that delivers both environmental and economic value."

This initiative represents a structural shift in Indian agriculture by bringing together government policy, scientific validation, digital MRV infrastructure, and global carbon market mechanisms into a unified framework. By enabling verified carbon credit generation at scale, the programme is expected to enhance farmer incomes, improve soil health and agricultural productivity, and support India's broader climate commitments, including its Net Zero ambitions.

Compliance Kart Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Noida, specializes in compliance advisory, sustainability solutions, ESG frameworks, and carbon market infrastructure. The company is actively developing digital platforms and climate-tech solutions to enable carbon credit generation, trading, and compliance across sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, and industry.

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