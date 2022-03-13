Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and The Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders held a protest against the State government on Saturday over the budget which was presented on Friday.

G Rama Devi, AIDWA State Secretary told ANI, "No direct benefit was given to the women in this budget. We demand to decrease the liquor budget. We also demand public distribution system be strengthened"

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Friday presented the annual budget for the year 2022-23 in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

