India News | CPI, Congress Urge Finance Commission for Direct Funding of Tripura Tribal Council

Agartala, Jan 30 (PTI) The opposition CPI(M) and Congress on Thursday urged the 16th Finance Commission to ensure direct funding for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Speaking to reporters after attending an all-party meeting hosted by the Finance Commission in Agartala, senior CPI(M) leader Bhanu Lal Saha said his party has "categorically demanded" direct funding to the TTAADC as it has its own expenditure and development process.

Also Read | Cannabis in Excess Could Damage 'Working Memory', Say Researchers in US.

Saha, the former finance minister of Tripura, said the CPI(M) also demanded the revival of the Planning Commission.

"We demanded that the state's share in central taxes must be increased from 41 per cent to 50 per cent during the 16th Finance Commission's recommendation period. We also sought grants for filling vacant posts in the government and regularisation of DWR or contingent employees," he said.

Also Read | Shubhanshu Shukla, First Indian Astronaut To Fly to ISS on NASA Mission, Says 'Really Excited To Go Into Microgravity Conditions As Pilot for Axiom Mission 4'.

State Congress president Asish Kumar Saha said his party also urged the Finance Commission to ensure direct funding for TTAADC.

"The state depends on central assistance. Earlier, the state used to receive Rs 1,200-1,400 crore from the Planning Commission for development. Though NITI Aayog was set up in its place, it has no financial power. We urge them to consider the situation in the absence of the Planning Commission," he said.

State BJP vice-president Ashok Sinha, who attended the meeting, said it was appreciable that all the political parties have sought more money from the 16th Finance Commission for the development of the state.

"We also sought more money for development as the state is on a path of faster growth," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)