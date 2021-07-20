New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The CPI has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for "snooping into number of phones of opposition leaders, journalists, activists and numerous others".

In a statement on Tuesday, the party said the people of the country has every right to know the truth in the matter.

"The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India is shocked to learn that Israeli spy software Pegasus has been snooping into number of phones of opposition leaders, journalists, activists and numerous others.

"The Modi government is in good relations with the government of Israel. People are questioning how such surveillance can be conducted without the knowledge and consent of the Indian government. Truth therefore should come out," the statement said.

The government has said "any sort of illegal surveillance" by unauthorised persons is not possible in India.

The CPI also said that the Indian Constitution grants right to privacy to all citizens and the Supreme Court has also upheld this right.

"The Modi government since it came to power has been continuously attacking the constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens and states in order to push its anti-people and anti-federal policies.

"The National Secretariat demands a thorough probe into the entire incident by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) as the people of the country have every right to know the truth," it said.

All Opposition parties the Congress, the CPI(M) and the TMC Monday demanded a probe into the issue.

An international media consortium reported Sunday that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge besides scores of businesspersons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking through the spyware.

