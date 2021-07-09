Kochi, July 9 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Friday slammed the Centre over the sedition case and related probe against filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana and claimed there are 'apprehensions' that police may create fake evidence against her by planting documents in a seized laptop.

Dubbing the case and investigation against her as an attempt by the BJP government to muzzle voices of dissent, the Marxist party said Lakshadweep police was trying to 'jail' Sulthana in the 'fake case'.

In a resolution, the party said police could not arrest her as the Kerala High Court had granted her anticipatory bail and she was questioned by police for two days.

On July 8, though Kavaratti police raided her residence they 'failed' to find any evidence against her.

"However, they took into custody the laptop of her brother. There are apprehensions that the police may plant documents in the laptop and create fake evidence against her," the party resolution said.

The Left party alleged that fake evidencewas created against innocent people, arrested by the NIA, in the Bhima Koregaon case.

"We cannot dismiss the concern that the Lakshadweep administration and the police, which harbour hatred against Ayesha Sulthana, may create fake evidence.

These are the examples of attempts by the BJP government to muzzle the voice of dissent," the CPI(M) said.

Talking to reporters after she was questioned, Sulthana had alleged that a five-member police team that searched her flat at nearby Kakkanad and which seized her brother's laptop had sought information about his bank accounts.

She alleged that she was being troubled by the police in the name of investigation into the case.

Earlier, the police had seized her mobile phone when she was summoned to Kavaratti to join the investigation.

The allegation is that the filmmaker, while participating in a debate telecast by a Malayalam news channel on June 7, had said the Centre used biological weapons against the people of Lakshadweep.

The island residents are seeking repeal of the proposed Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation (LDAR), the Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (PASA or the Goonda Act), and the Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation (LAPR).

