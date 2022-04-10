Kannur (Kerala) [India], April 10 (ANI): CPI (M) Central Committee member M C Josephine passed away on Sunday. Josephine died of cardiac arrest when she was here to attend the function of the 23rd party congress.

She collapsed during the event and was rushed to the AKG hospital where she breathed her last.

Josephine was the Chairperson of the Kerala State Women's Commission for three years from 2017 to 2021. She was also the vice president and state president of the All India Democratic Women's Association.

Senior woman leader, Josephine, also served as the Chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Chairperson of Kochi Development Authority.

Josephine was forced to resign as the chairperson of the State Women's Commission following the complaints about her insensitive remark about a domestic violence victim. (ANI)

