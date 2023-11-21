New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam wrote to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday expressing concern over the future of Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

The CPI MP underlined the 'virtuosity' of the coach factory while flagging concerns over the 'panic' among ICF employees following the signing of a contract between the Indian Railways and Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL), a private company.

"I write this letter to bring your attention to a matter concerning the future of the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) of the Indian railways located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. ICF has proven its forte and virtuosity throughout the history of the Indian railway through its performance in terms of design, quality and cost-effective production. Its great legacy of 68 years is enshrined even in the Vande Bharat series of trains, one of the flagship programs of the Union government. Despite the impeccable credentials, this public sector unit (PSU) is facing issues that can result in its complete collapse," the CPI MP stated in his letter.

"ICF being a public sector enterprise caters to twin duties of manufacturing train locomotive bodies, allied components and providing employment. However, the news of a contract signed between the Indian Railways and Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL), a private company, has created panic among ICF employees. Outsourcing of Vande Bharat sleeper train manufacturing will weaken the ICF greatly. The nod given to the private company to use the premises of ICF for its activities and outsourcing of job opportunities will undermine the productivity of the PSU and put the future of its employees at a crossroads" he added.

The Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala stated further that there are plenty of vacancies in various sections of ICF that could be filled, instead of resorting to outsourcing.

The ICF manufacturing is cost-effective too, when compared to the private TRSL, the MP noted, adding that "it will be a waste of common people's money and a loss of secure employment opportunities if the private company is preferred over a PSU".

Also the working president of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Viswam urged the Railway Minister to address the concerns of ICF employees at the earliest.

"Abiding by the real essence of Atmanirbar Bharat, I urge the Railway Minister to take action to repeal the contract with the private company and address the concerns of ICF employees, including filling up vacancies and restrengthening the workforce," the MP wrote in his letter. (ANI)

