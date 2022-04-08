Kannur (Kerala), Apr 8 (PTI) The 23rd Party Congress of the CPI(M) on Friday adopted a resolution reiterating its solidarity with Palestine and its people and demanded the Indian government to immediately cut all military and security ties with Israel.

In a resolution passed in the 23rd Party Congress, the CPI(M) demanded the immediate establishment of a Palestine State with 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.

"This 23rd Congress of the CPI(M) reiterates its solidarity with Palestine and the Palestinian people, which is an integral part of our struggle against imperialism and communalism. We resolve to strengthen the Boycott, Divest, Sanctions (BDS) movement against the apartheid Israeli State and demand that the Indian government immediately cut all military and security ties with Israel," the resolution read.

The Left party said it was after the BJP came to office that India, for the first time, abstained from voting in support of Palestine and against Israel in the UN.

"The BJP government and its mentor RSS, share a natural affinity with modern day Zionism and hence take pride in their friendship and association with their ideological compatriots in Israel," the CPI(M) resolution said.

Referring to various reports, the CPI(M) said there were some 60 laws that actively discriminate Palestinians in housing, education, healthcare sectors and other sectors and that the Jewish State Law declared that the "unified and complete city of Jerusalem is the capital of Israel".

"This Law officially refuses to accept either the 1967 borders or East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestinian State. This is a denial of the right of existence of the Palestinian State," the resolution said.

The Party Congress said even humanitarian aid was allowed to enter Gaza only if Israel so desires and children in Gaza were severely malnourished.

