Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh CPM Secretary P Madhu has condemned the state government's decision of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of permanent free power to farmers.

The party has opposed the idea of fixing metres to pump sets and demanded the State government to take back its decision in this regard, alleging that the Jagan Reddy-led government accepted the Centre's decision only to obtain Rs 1,500 crores debt.

Speaking to ANI, Madhu said: "The State government has issued a government order in this regard, as it is under pressure from the Central government. The Centre's intervention is increasing in all the sectors including agriculture. The State government has surrendered in front of the Centre and accepted to fix metres for pump sets only to obtain Rs 1,500 crores debt from the Central government."

"While observing that it is highly difficult to fix metres to pump sets, the State government should withdraw this decision immediately. We will finalise an action plan for countering the anti-people policies of the State as well as Central government," he added.

Earlier on Friday, State Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Kodali Nani) said that permanent free power to farmers is the wish of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister said, "There will be Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme (DBT) for free power and the government only will pay for the power consumed by the farmers."

"Chief Minister Reddy started focusing on the welfare of farmers immediately after coming to power. He is giving nine hours free power to farmers during day time; farmers are getting Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce in this government," he said. (ANI)

