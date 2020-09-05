New Delhi, September 5: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has allowed pre-flight breath analyser tests for pilots and cabin crew. The DGCA had in March suspended the breath analyser tests with respect to all aviation personnel as required under the Civil Aviation Requirements at all airports in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The order for resumption of pre-flight breath analyser tests was issued on September 4. Breath Analyser Test Through Tube Process Allowed for Air Traffic Controllers by Delhi High Court.

"All airlines and aircraft operators shall ensure flight crew (pilots) and cabin crew member shall undergo preflight BA test as per this scheme: For all domestic operations - 10% random pre-flight BA examination shall be carried out per day for their entire operations. For all international operations - 100% pre-flight breath-analyzer examination shall be carried out per day," said the order issued by DGCA deputy DG Maneesh Kumar, as reported by TOI. Flying Rules for Passengers: Not Wearing Face Mask During Flight Can Put Passengers on ‘No-Fly List’ for Violating COVID-19 SOPs, Says DGCA.

"Every aviation personnel reporting for duty is required to submit an undertaking in respect of the fact that he/she is not under the influence of alcohol and that he/she has not consumed alcohol/psychoactive substance in last 12 hours from the time of reporting for duty," Maneesh Kumar wrote, adding that the resumption is temporary and the DGCA will continue to review restoration of provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements.

"The undertaking must also contain a warning that in case of violation of the undertaking, the license/approval will be suspended for a period of three years. The process of submitting undertaking is to be done in presence of medical representative," Kumar added. The airline regulator had initially exempted cabin crew from pre-flight breath analyser tests after a pilot contracted coronavirus. The exemption was later extended to pilots too.

